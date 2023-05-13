NAB seeks details of projects executed in Swat

MINGORA: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has demanded the government departments the details of all the projects being executed in Swat district.

Sources said that additional director staff, NAB Peshawar, had asked the secretaries of various departments, including Local Government, Livestock, Irrigation, Fisheries and others to furnish details about uplift projects, appointments, contracts and sale and purchase of properties.

All the departments have been directed to provided details of irregularities and anomalies committed in the previous years.

The NAB has also sought details about the projects completed through the front men former federal minister Murad Saeed named Hameed Khan and Fazal Maula

and Timergara Medical

College project director Dr Shaukat Ali.

The NAB claimed that massive corruption had been committed in a number of projects and transport schemes.

The NAB said that corruption had been committed in appointments, contracts, establishment of fish farms, irrigation channel and purchase and sale of properties.