Trying to restore architecture art: IAP

KARACHI: Institute of Architects Pakistan (IAP) Chairman Aamir Nazir has said: “We are making efforts to restore the art of architecture in a modern way all over the world.”

It is a pity that every citizen cannot fulfill the dream of building his own house in the country. Clay art has died out in the world.

He expressed these views while speaking in the Geo News morning show "Geo Pakistan". Answering questions of the program host Abdullah Sultan and Huma Ameer Shah, Aamir said: “There are plants in the world that manufacture automatic houses, but we have not reached that level yet. Our construction industry is very small. Our organization had its first exhibition IAPEX in 1984 and today it is the largest "construction industry" in the country, which holds the largest exhibition in the country. At the IAPEX conference and exhibition, new architectures are exposed to the latest techniques. Vice Chairman IAPEX Samar Zahra and Convener Bisma Askari were present at the show. Zahra said the IAPEX exhibition purpose was to discuss construction materials with different people at one place. In this industry, the best materials such as style, cement and glass have come which “we are not using till now, these materials are not affected by weather but these things are not in the mind of the common man|. Glass construction has brought changes no one can forget but still it is not used by Pakistani architectures. This time at the IAPEX exhibition, people will get to see a lot of modern material related to construction. New vendors and businessmen will join the industry. People involved in the construction business do not have great marketing ability nor the ability to introduce new materials, that is what “we have to focus on”.

Bisma Askari said many people did not give much importance to the field of architecture, they depended more on the contractor. People do not plan long-term regarding construction, but spend crores of rupees to save a few bucks. In the past several months, architects have had great opportunities to use new materials. “As architects, we strive to grow this industry. There are some difficulties due to the import ban, people want to have the same kind of constructions as in the outside world, but people cannot afford such expenses. In the process of adopting western things, we have forgotten our architecture. We must showcase our art, culture and materials to maintain our unique identity in the world.” The participants said the IAPEX 2023 exhibition was starting from today (Friday) at the Expo Center Karachi which will continue till Sunday. This exhibition is for everyone and we hope people will come in large numbers to learn about this field.”