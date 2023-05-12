LHC seeks govt, PTA replies on plea to restore internet

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought replies from the federal government and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in a plea to restore cellular internet service and social media platforms that were suspended after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The court directed the government and PTA to submit their replies by May 22. As the hearing commenced on Thursday, the counsel for the petitioner, Abuzar Salman Niazi, argued that people’s lives have been ruined by blocking the internet service.

However, the government’s lawyer argued that due to the present law and order situation, blocking internet service is necessary.

The court questioned the petitioner’s lawyer if the internet service could be blocked on an issue related to national security. The counsel replied that internet service could not be blocked even if there was a national security issue. The court, after hearing both parties, sought replies from the government and the PTA and adjourned the hearing until May 22.