7th digital census: Ahsan wants field operation completed by 15th

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday directed provincial governments to complete the ongoing field operation of 7th Digital Population and Housing Census 2023 till May 15.

The minister gave these directions while chairing a Census Monitoring Committee (CMC) meeting to review progress over the ongoing exercise of census field operation. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Aminul Haque, Chief Census Commissioner Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Dr Naeemuz Zafar and other stakeholders. The chief census commissioner apprised the minister of the progress of field operation and targets achieved by the PBS since the deadline had extended on May 1. He informed the meeting that the Demographer Committee constituted in pursuance of the decision of the 9th meeting of the CMC for analysis was noting demographic trends.

The minister directed provincial chief commissioners to fill the gaps identified by the PBS and complete the exercise on May 15 the closing date of the exercise. “Finish this exercise on May 15 so that the census report can be submitted to the CII for final approval,” said the minister while reiterating that this was a national exercise and all eyes were on the government. He said there should be no controversy over the huge exercise as the country was already facing the worst crisis