O, A-Level exams scheduled for May 11 cancelled

KARACHI/ RAWALPINDI/ PESHAWAR: The British Council has announced cancellation of Ordinary Level (O-Level) and Advanced Level (A-Level) exams for the second consecutive day in view of the prevailing political situation in the country.

As per a notification issued by the British Council, all exams scheduled on Thursday May 11, including Cambridge school exams for both morning and evening sessions, have been cancelled.

It added that the decision was made after carefully evaluating the situation and to ensure the safety of candidates, their parents and staff members in the event of any untoward incident.

Arslan Siddiqui, spokesperson for Cambridge International Assessment, said the canceled papers will not be taken again as they are held worldwide. However, the marks will be adjusted as per their sessional performance and the marks obtained in another part of the same subject.

Similarly, the Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education, Islamabad, has also announced to postpone the Secondary School Annual Examination, 2023, scheduled from May 10-13.

According to a notification issued by the Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education, the papers scheduled on May 15 and later will be held as per schedule.

The schedule for the postponed papers will be announced later, it added.

Meanwhile, Government of Punjab Higher Education Department has issued a notification regarding closure of educational institutions and postponement of exams in the province. “Keeping in view the prevailing security situation across the Punjab, all public sector colleges, universities (except medical colleges /universities) and all other educational institutions under administrative control of Higher Education Department Punjab shall remain closed on May 11 and May 12 (Thursday and Friday). Furthermore, papers of Secondary School First Annual Examination 2023 (Part 1) scheduled for May 11-12 have also been postponed till further orders. Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has also notified regarding the postponement of exams.”

In addition, all the educational institutions have also been closed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). A notification issued by the Elementary and Secondary Education Department said that both public and private schools would remain closed till Saturday and would reopen on Monday.

The ongoing secondary school certificate examinations in the province have also been postponed till further orders. The exam schedule would be revisited and students would be informed accordingly, a notification stated.

The Higher Education Department issued a separate notification stating that all the public, private colleges and universities will remain closed in the province with an immediate effect till further orders in the best public interests.

In line with the department’s notification, the University of Engineering and Technology notified that the university and its satellite campuses will remain closed till further orders.

The notification stated that all the hostels at the main campus and satellite campuses would also be vacated immediately. Other public and private universities also issued similar notifications.