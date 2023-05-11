No verdict issued in Tyrian case against Imran, clarifies IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC). — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday clarified that a verdict in the Tyrian White case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan had not been issued yet.

The clarification was issued after it was reported that the IHC rejected the petition seeking the PTI chief disqualification in the case.

In a statement, the IHC said a three-judge bench, headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, reserved the verdict in the case on March 30.

The majority decision of the two judges — Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir — dismissing the petition against the PTI chief was uploaded on the IHC official website.

The IHC statement said the “opinion” of two judges cannot be termed as verdict and uploaded on the website unless it is signed by the chief justice and all respondents and lawyers were informed about the verdict date through the cause list. It said the verdict was uploaded on the website against the norms and strict action against the responsible would be taken.

It further said that a new bench was being constituted by the IHC CJ to hear the Tyrian White case.