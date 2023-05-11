Private hospitals appealed to resume free dialysis facility

PESHAWAR: The patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have complained that the private hospitals which have earned millions of rupees from the exchequer through the Sehat Card facility have refused to provide health services to them after temporary suspension of the funds.

Abdul Majeed Gorwara, Ittifaq General and Welfare Hospital chairman, appealed to the private hospitals to provide the dialysis facility to the patients as the charity hospitals could not provide the required care to a very large number of patients it was receiving.

Through a statement issued here, he said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had temporarily suspended the funds but the private hospitals which had earned millions of rupees from the government had stopped the service to the deserving patients. He said that the most affected patients were those requiring dialysis.

He said the charity hospitals were making efforts to extend dialysis service to all the patients but added that their capacity was limited and many deserving patients were left out.The patients and their relatives said that private hospitals’ bank accounts swelled due to the Sehat Card facility.

They said the owners of private hospitals became billionaires and upgraded their hospitals on the government funds received through Sehat Cards.The Sehat Cards patients were the source of their wealth but when the government suspended the funds temporarily, they slammed their doors on the same patients who were the sources of their wealth, they complained.