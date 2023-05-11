Bird Migratory Day to be marked on 13th

Islamabad:World Migratory Bird Day will be marked on May 13 (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan to highlight the need to protect migratory birds and their habitats.
The United Nations is one of the many organizations that support this global awareness campaign. The ''Blue Jay'' is one of the world’s migratory birds. On the second weekend each May, people around the world celebrate World Migratory Bird Day by organizing public events such as bird festivals, education programs and bird-watching excursions. The event was created to help turn the world’s attention to the wonders of bird migration and the need for their conservation.
