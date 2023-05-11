Lahore may face petrol shortage

LAHORE:Lahore and other cities may face a shortage of petroleum products as the oil marketing companies failed to maintain their supply due to the violent protests triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday.
According to petroleum dealers, over 50 percent filling stations in Lahore City will go dry if they could not resume the supply on Thursday (today). Petroleum Dealers Association Secretary General Jahanzeb Malik said that the supply was halted as a precautionary measure due to the volatile situation in the country.
