Rs450m grid station completed in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park

LAHORE: Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) has taken an important step towards the fulfillment of the promises made to the industrialists, a 132-kv grid station is triggered at the cost of Rs450 million in Quaid-i-Azam Business Park.

Industrialists are taking profound interest in the mega project Quaid-i-Azam Business Park of the Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company, that is the reason forty percent of the plots of business park have been sold.

Comprehending the requirement of industrialists, PIEDMC is concentrating on providing amenities and completing development works on priority basis. Owing to it, a 132-KV grid station has been completed in a short period of time at a cost of Rs450 million, which will generate 32 megawatts of electricity and more than 80 industries will be benefitted from it. In addition to it, three more transformers are being added to this grid station very soon which will enrich its capacity to 128 megawatts.

Quaid-i-Azam Business Park’s own grid station will be managed by PIEDMC while Lesco will be responsible for its maintenance and operation.