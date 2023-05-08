Serbian minister resigns after school shooting

BELGRADE: Serbian education minister Branko Ruzic resigned on Sunday, four days after a school shooting that saw a 13-year-old kill eight students and a security guard. Ruzic offered his condolences to the victims´ families of a “cataclysmic tragedy” that has rocked the Balkan nation in an open letter sent to Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

“As a responsible and well-mannered person, professional in performing all previous public duties... I submit my irrevocable resignation from the position of Minister of Education in the Government of the Republic of Serbia,” Ruzic said in a letter he shared on Twitter.