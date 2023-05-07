Millers announce token strike

LAHORE : To express solidarity with the flour mills of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, millers in Punjab have announced a token strike of four hours on coming Monday and Tuesday.

This announcement was made by the office-bearers of Pakistan Flour Mills Association here Monday.

They said that Punjab Flour Mills would hold a symbolic strike from 2 pm to 6 pm on Monday and Tuesday next week.

They demanded removal of ‘illegal and unconstitutional restrictions’ imposed on the transportation of wheat and byproducts products in the province.

They warned that otherwise, like the flour mills of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they will be forced to strike for an indefinite period.