No compromise on parliament’s supremacy: PM

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that double standards of the judiciary have harmed Pakistan in an irreparable way and the only way forward is equality of justice.

Speaking to the media here, the PM said that double standards of the judiciary are not acceptable and such trends are harmful to any society when courts have likes and dislikes.

Sharif spoke to the media as he arrived at the Avenfield flats to have a family dinner with Nawaz Sharif and his family. PM Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by his son Suleman Sharif and his wife. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that double standards of justice have been on display in the recent past — in a reference to former PM Imran Khan and his supporters getting extraordinary relief from courts – where courts have been dishing out bails to the PTI leader, day in and day out.

The PM contrasted this with the jailing, arrest and persecution of former opposition party politicians – from PPP, PMLN and others opposed to PTI – under the PTI rule for nearly four years.

He made references to the arrest of PPP’s Faryal Talpur and Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s arrest while she was visiting her father in jail. Shehbaz said the opposition leaders were jailed and they had no recourse to justice. While the opposition leaders faced tribulations and persecution at the hands of PTI and the court, the PM said, there was no justice available to them and no one heard their pleas. “These days courts are giving bails, day and night. These are double standards and people don’t like it.”

Shehbaz said that there is a collective need to play a role in the supremacy of the Constitution. The PM said that justice should not only be done but also should be seen to be done.

When asked about the tussle between the judiciary and parliament, the PM said there will be no compromise on the supremacy of the Constitution and the supremacy of parliament as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan. He said the Constitution of Pakistan gives rights to the parliament and these rights cannot be snatched. “The parliament is playing its full role at this time,” the PM said.

Shehbaz said the PDM govt is fully determined to “resolve the current problems of Pakistan; we are trying our best and we will Inshallah overcome these crises. Pakistan will progress and attain its rightful place.”

He said the last year has seen record wheat production as compared to the last 10 years. “This is Allah’s blessing on us and a welcome development. We are working hard to resolve all problems.”

The prime minister touched down in the United Kingdom’s capital London on Wednesday evening to represent Pakistan at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. He said he will be representing Pakistan at King Charles coronation and will be attending a meeting of the heads of Commonwealth countries on Friday (today). Some 2,000 guests, including global royalty and world leaders, will be at Saturday’s event in central London, with huge crowds lining the route to and from Buckingham Palace. PM Sharif will represent Pakistan with his delegation and along with other heads of state who have flown in from across the world for the momentous occasion. The prime minister is expected to return on Monday.