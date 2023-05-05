Board sacks Nadeem Khan

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket Board has shown the doors to Director Domestic and High Performance Centre (HPC) (now National Cricket Academy) Nadeem Khan, who was considered as one of the most influential figures in the country’s cricket.

According to sources, the former cricketer was issued a dismissal letter earlier this week, and his termination is effective immediately. Nadeem had served as the Director of Domestic and Director of the High-Performance Center but a few weeks ago, his salary was reduced and was transferred to the women’s wing.

Nadeem was a prominent figure in the PCB during the Imran Khan era and played a key role in appointing coaches across the country and making other important decisions. However, when the current PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, took charge, Nadeem Khan was sidelined, and Aizad Syed was appointed as the head of the National Crocket Academy.

Sources indicated that Nadeem is the second former PCB director after Serena Agha to be sacked as the PCB is looking to revamp its structure and improve its performance. During the Ehsan Mani era, Nadeem Khan was recognized as an influential director, and his departure is expected to leave a void in the management of the cricket board. Last month, the PCB appointed Mickey Arthur-led foreign coaching setup to revamp the national setup for an important ODI season, including the ODI World Cup.