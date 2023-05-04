Monkeypox not a vector-borne disease

LAHORE:Institute of Public Health Dean Prof Dr Zarfashan Tahir has said that the monkey pox is not a vector-borne disease and it can only transmit through direct contact from an infected person to another person.

She said that awareness about the disease among the general public as well as doctors, nurses and other health professionals is necessary to ensure correct diagnosis, symptoms and treatment and case management of the disease.

She said this while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony organised by the Institute of Public Health among the first batch of doctors, nurses and other staff receiving training on monkeypox.

Dr Zarfashan Tahir said that the Punjab government had designated Institute of Public Health as the focal institute and the Dean as the focal person with reference to the MPOX disease and a disease warning/alert centre had been established in the institution, which the Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram inaugurated.

In this centre, data about the disease will be collected from the hospitals of the entire province and the dashboard will work accordingly and if any case of monkeypox is reported from any hospital in the province, the hospital concerned will immediately inform the IPH about the patient. It will be done so that the patient's sample can be taken for laboratory test in time and case management can be done according to SoPs.

Dr Zarfashan said that 300 health professionals would be trained in groups of 50-50 in the week-long training, who belong to different departments, Rescue 1122, Airport Health Department, Airport Health officer, apart from government hospitals of Punjab, from Border Health Services, Pakistan and other institutions.

The training schedule for the persons was prepared and informed to the officials concerned. She added that these health officials would receive training as master trainers who would later provide training to other people in their hospitals and institutions.

Dr Zarfashan Tahir expressed determination that the IPH would fulfill its responsibilities for the prevention of diseases with full diligence and facilitate all departments concerned in this regard.