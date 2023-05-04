All India cantonments to be disbanded, will be made military stations

NEW DELHI: India has planned to disband cantonments and convert them into exclusive military stations, reported Times of India and Hindustan Times.

As per the news reports published a day earlier, 62 cantonments around the country will be converted to military stations with the Indian Army exercising ‘absolute control’ over them. Moreover, the civilian areas will be merged with local municipalities, which will be responsible for their maintenance among other things. Under the plan, the first cantonment to be renamed a military station was Yol in Himachal Pradesh, with Secunderabad and Nasirabad among the cantonments set to be shrunk.

The Times of India quoted an official saying that, “The process will be faster in cantonments where demarcation between civil and military areas is easy. Others will take time.”