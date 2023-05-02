‘Economic stability, supremacy of law priority’

LAHORE:A delegation led by a renowned industrialist, Mian Talat Mehmood, called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman at Governor’s House here Monday.

The economic situation of the country was discussed in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Governor said that economic stability, supremacy of Constitution, law and welfare of the people are among the top priorities. He said that it is a good sign that the country's economy is picking up.

Governor said that Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his economic team saved the country from default and tackled the economic crisis. He said that the government was committed to the welfare of the working class, adding the government expected all industrialists and business community to pay the fixed wages to the workers on time. He said that a systematic plan was being worked out to permanently open the Governor’s House to the general public.

Industrialist Talat Mehmood expressed the hoped that the budget 2023-2024 would be business friendly and would provide relief to the business community. He said that the business community would cooperate with the government on tax reforms. The delegation included Mian Abdul Rahman, Ahmed Fazil and Mian Nauman.

Meanwhile, governor attended a ceremony held in connection with the International Labour Day as a special guest at a hotel. Addressing the ceremony, governor said that the working class was playing a key role in the economy of the country. He said that it is very important to provide education facilities to the working class. He said that today is the day to recognise the role of the working class in the development of the country. He said that vocational education and training is very important and along with it the implementation of safety rules for the safety of workers in factories and industries is also very important.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in the past as Chief Minister of Punjab took steps for educating the children of kiln workers and ending child labour at kilns. He said that the countries in which the policies continued persistently have progressed. He said that today we should also pay tributes to the soldiers and martyrs of Pakistan Army who are rendering matchless sacrifices for the nation and the country.