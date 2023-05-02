Rizwan expresses desire to play at No 4

KARACHI: Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has expressed his desire to bat at fourth position in One-day Internationals.

Addressing a press conference at National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi, on Monday, ahead of the third ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday (tomorrow), he said he was not complaining to anyone or questioning anyone's decisions. "If the coach and the captain think that my batting at number five is in the interest of the team, it is fine and I will respect their decision," he added.

Rizwan was sent to bat at number five during the first two ODIs against New Zealand and he scored 96 runs combined. "I am personally not satisfied while batting at fifth spot. My desire is to play at number four. But the final call is of the captain and the coach and we have to accept it," he said.

"I haven't complained about it to anyone. Players don't always get what they desire. They have to be ready to make sacrifices for the country," he said. "I have previously played at No 8 as well. I was at one time told to open the innings.

I said then whatever number I was sent to bat at, I was ready," he added. "I don't look at the statistics or milestones. For me it is more important to play for the team," said Rizwan.

"If Iftikhar bats at Babar's position, we will lose Babar. And if Iftikhar plays at the position of Imam, he will not be able to play his game," said the wicket-keeper batsman. "Every player has his unique set of skills," he added. Rizwan, while batting at number four in ODIs, has scored 742 runs at an average of 43.85 in 20 innings.

He said constructive criticism was always welcome as it helped the players improve. "We have a population of 200 million. Out of them 100 million are cricket commentators. Everyone has his opinion," he said.

"We are going to World Cup this year. International cricket is all about pressure and we are used to of handling it," the cricketer said. About the last T20I against New Zealand, he said they got a message from the management that 180 would be enough. "When we scored 190 we thought we would win the game. Luck didn't favour us in that match. There was some dew. And then there was some mis-fielding which cost us the match," he said.

Rizwan faced criticism after that match for playing slow towards the end due to which Pakistan failed to manage a bigger score. Pakistan are leading the series 2-0. The last three matches will be played in Karachi: on May 3, 5 and 7.