Zeeshan, Abdullah, Usman, Ammad in semis

KARACHI: Zeeshan Zeb, Abdullah Nawaz, Usman Butt, and M Ammad reached the semifinals of the 2nd Torsam Khan Jahangir Khan Satellite Series at RKJK Squash Complex here on Sunday.

In the quarterfinals, Zeeshan thrashed Anas Ali Shah 11-7, 11-6, 11-5 in 21 minutes and Abdullah beat Azan Khalil 12-10, 11-3, 11-8 in 23 minutes.Usman overpowered M Ahmed 8-11, 11-6, 13-11, 11-7 in 35 minutes and M Ammad defeated Abdul Qadir 11-7, 11-6, 11-4 in 24 minutes.