Call to notify minimum wages for domestic, home-based workers

Lahore : A non-government organisation working on domestic workers and home-based workers has called upon the government to enact legislation for minimum wages for labourers in informal sector.

Setting up minimum wages for Punjab's domestic and home-based workers is indeed an important step towards ensuring fair compensation and improving working conditions in the informal economy, said Ume Laila, executive director of HomeNet Pakistan (HNP), and called upon the Labour department to notify the minimum wages for domestic and home-based workers in Punjab.

A press statement issued by HNP office Saturday, suggested steps that can be taken to move the discussion forward and establish minimum wages for these workers. They are: the Labour and Human Resource Department should conduct a comprehensive study to gather data on the current working conditions, wages, and living standards of domestic and home-based workers in Punjab.

This research will help determine appropriate minimum wage rates that align with the cost of living and ensure a decent standard of living for these workers.

Consult relevant stakeholders in the discussion, including representatives from workers’ unions, employers’ associations, civil society organisations, and experts in labour economics and create a consensus on minimum wage rates.

The government can form a minimum wage board or committee comprising representatives from various stakeholder groups.

The minimum wage rates should take into account factors such as the nature of work, skill level required, working hours, and geographical location within the province. Differential minimum wage rates can be considered for different categories of workers based on these factors.

Once the minimum wage rates are determined, they should be officially notified and widely publicised. The Labour and Human Resource Department should ensure effective enforcement mechanisms and take action against any violations.

Alongside setting minimum wages, it is essential to raise awareness among both workers and employers about their rights and obligations.

The government can conduct awareness campaigns and provide resources to facilitate compliance with the minimum wage regulations. It is crucial to review and update the minimum wage rates periodically, the statement concluded.