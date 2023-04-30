Beauty: more than skin deep

Skin or beauty treatments are important for several reasons. First and foremost, our skin is the largest organ in our body and acts as a protective barrier against harmful external factors such as UV rays, pollution, and toxins. Therefore, it is crucial to take care of our skin to maintain its health and prevent damage.

A visionary in her own league, Dr Madiha Javed delves into human skin, its care, and treatment, including beauty treatment and why it is necessary. A young, dynamic, and foreign-qualified skin specialist, Madiha Javed runs a state-of-the-art setup in Lahore under the banner of Skin Vision. Her mission statement is to impart and apply her knowledge to all and sundry, from skin-related issues to beautification. She is also keen on addressing myths and taboos among women regarding skin and the problems associated with it and creating awareness about getting all the treatments from qualified and certified professionals.

“Beauty treatments can also help enhance the appearance of our skin. For example, regular facials can help improve skin texture, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and even out skin tone. Other treatments such as chemical peels, microdermabrasion, and laser resurfacing can also be used to treat specific skin concerns such as acne scars, hyperpigmentation, and sun damage.

“In addition to improving the appearance of our skin, beauty treatments can also have a positive impact on our mental health and overall well-being. Self-care practices such as getting a massage or a facial can help reduce stress and promote relaxation, which in turn can have a positive impact on our mood and overall quality of life.

“It is important to note that while beauty treatments can provide a range of benefits, they should not be seen as a replacement for a healthy lifestyle. A well-balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep are all crucial for maintaining healthy skin and overall well-being.

“While some people may be blessed with naturally flawless skin, most of us need to put in a bit of effort to keep our skin looking its best. The first step in maintaining healthy skin is to establish a regular skincare routine. This should include cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturising on a daily basis. Cleansing removes dirt and impurities from the skin, while exfoliating helps to remove dead skin cells and promote cell turnover. Moisturising helps keep the skin hydrated and prevents dryness and flakiness.

“It’s also important to protect the skin from the sun’s harmful rays. Sun damage is a leading cause of premature ageing, so be sure to wear sunscreen and seek shade during the hottest parts of the day.”

Dr Madiha speaks at length about the myth that expensive products result in better skin, saying it is not entirely accurate. While there are high-quality skincare products that may be more expensive due to their formulation, ingredients, and branding, the price tag alone does not guarantee better results for the skin. The effectiveness of a skincare product depends on various factors, including the ingredients, formulation, skin type, and individual skin concerns.

“It’s important to note that skincare products work differently for different people. Skin types and concerns vary from person to person, and what works for one individual may not work for another. Some expensive skincare products may contain unique or rare ingredients that can offer specific benefits, but those benefits may not be necessary for everyone. In some cases, less expensive skincare products with simpler formulations may also provide excellent results for certain individuals.

She also rebuffed the statement that poor hygiene creates acne, emphasising while maintaining clean skin is crucial, hormonal changes, excessive sebum production, and bacterial overgrowth are the main causes of acne. These factors can result in the formation of clogged hair follicles, which can then lead to the development of acne lesions, such as pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads. The skin might become irritated by excessive cleansing or scrubbing, which can even make acne worse.”

About the sunscreen requirement on cloudy days or in the winter, the skin specialist says every day, regardless of the weather or season, sunscreen should be worn. UV rays from the sun can penetrate through clouds and still reach the skin, causing potential damage. It’s important to remember that both UVA and UVB rays can cause skin damage, including sunburn, premature ageing, and an increased risk of skin cancer.

“In skincare products, the terms “natural” and “organic” are not regulated, and not all-natural or organic products are necessarily reliable or efficient. Many effective skincare ingredients are produced or derived from natural sources, and some of these natural ingredients can be irritating or allergenic to some people. It’s critical to look for ingredients that have been proven to work and to stick with reputable skincare brands.

According to her, moisturisation benefits all skin types, including oily skin. Using a non-comedogenic, lightweight moisturiser can help maintain skin hydration, balance extra oil production, and actually improve skin health. In the same breath, she implored that picking at pimples or picking at the skin can aggravate acne by spreading bacteria, causing inflammation, and leaving scars or hyperpigmentation. It is best to avoid picking at the skin and seek professional advice for proper acne treatment.

She also cautioned that over-exfoliating the skin can disrupt the skin barrier, cause irritation, and even increase oil production, resulting in skin problems like dryness, redness, and sensitivity. Following a gentle exfoliation routine based on your skin type and condition is essential. —IAS