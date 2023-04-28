Khairpur teacher acquitted in students’ rape case

SUKKUR: The Khairpur court on Thursday acquitted retired teacher Sarang Shar in the case of raping and filming videos of his students who came to his house for tuition.
The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge-IV, Khairpur, after scrutinising evidences and police reports, acquitted retired teacher Sarang Shar in the case of sexually assaulting and filming videos of his students.
It is pertinent to mention here that two years ago, objectionable videos had emerged on the social media showing teacher Sarang Shar allegedly sexually assaulting his students at his house at Thari Mirwah, Khairpur.
