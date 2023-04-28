ICCI, DHO to create awareness about dengue

Islamabad:Dengue fever kills many people every year in Pakistan and there is a greater need to create maximum awareness to save people from this endemic. The dengue cases normally increase in September/October and it is our responsibility to work with the local health authorities to control the spread of dengue virus in its peak season, says a press release.

This was said by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry while talking to Dr. Zaeem Zia, District Health Officer, Islamabad during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI).

Ahsan Zafar Bakhawari said that as per World Health Organisation (WHO), 62 deaths were reported in Pakistan from January to September 2022 from a total confirmed cases of over 25900 dengue virus and 74 per cent of these cases were reported in September 2022. It shows that Pakistan is vulnerable to this virus. He stressed that DHO Islamabad and all relevant health authorities should accelerate efforts to create maximum awareness in the people about this dangerous virus to save their lives. He assured that ICCI in collaboration with Market Associations would work with DHO Islamabad for organizing awareness sessions on dengue virus and its preventive measures in the business community and the citizens in the federal capital. He said that ICCI is also ready to provide volunteers to DHO Islamabad for an awareness campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Zaeem Zia, district health officer, Islamabad briefed the ICCI president about the plans of his organization to save people from dengue virus in the capital. He said that ICCI should join hands with DHO Islamabad for raising awareness about dengue virus through various campaigns including a cycling event and UNICEF would also be engaged in the campaign. He said that DHO Islamabad intends to create a sustainable volunteer group in Islamabad that would be provided proper training to cope with the dengue virus.