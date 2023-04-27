Six cops martyred in Jacobabad operation to recover kidnap victim

SUKKUR: Six cops of the Balochistan Police were killed and three injured in Jacobabad during an operation to recover a kidnapped victim. The operation however continues with police reinforcements being rushed from nearby areas.

According to police, Furqan Soomro was kidnapped on Tuesday from Usta Muhammad, Sindh, following which the Jaffarabad Police of Balochistan undertook an operation.

The police acted on information that the kidnapped victim was kept in the Jagir area of Mouladad Police Station of Jacobabad.

As the police reached the hideout, they were attacked by the criminal gang following which six policemen, Sub-Inspector Tayyab Hussain Umrani, HC Syed Khadim Ali Shah, Constable Syed Riaz Shah, Constable Mohd Usman, Constable Abdul Wahab and Constable Nisar Ahmed of Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF), were martyred while Altaf Husain and Hussain Ali were critically injured.

Till the filing of the report, the exchange of firing continued. Police reinforcements have been called from Jaffarabad, Usta Mohd and Jacobabad. The dead and injured policemen were shifted to the Jacobabad Institute of Medical Sciences.

IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon sought a report of the encounter from DIG Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh. He has also asked DIG Larkana to investigate whether the Jaffarabad Police had informed Jacobabad Police about the operation or not.