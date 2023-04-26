PTI, JI agree to speed up talks process to end deadlock

LAHORE: The negotiating committees formed by the Jamaat-i-Islami and Pakistan Tehreek Insaf to reach a consensus date for national elections have agreed to accelerate the process of talks in the larger national interest.

The committees met on Tuesday, hosted by JI Secretary-General Amirul Azeem, and shared the opinion that personal and party interests should be put aside for the larger national interest.

The JI committee was represented by JI Naib Ameer Dr Farid Paracha and JI Secretary-General Amirul Azeem, while the PTI committee comprised Vice-president Ijaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed.

Both sides acknowledged that time was short, and the Supreme Court had given a deadline of April 27 for submitting replies regarding the negotiations among the political stakeholders.

The PTI committee agreed to consult with the top leadership to suggest some proposals to make progress in the talks.

Dr Farid Paracha said the JI committee had urged the PTI committee to discuss the proposals forwarded by Sirajul Haq of holding polls all over the country on a single day, given the impending economic crisis and shortage of funds. He reiterated that the JI had no specific agenda or proposals other than facilitating a consensus date for the polls among all political stakeholders. “The response of the PTI was positive as they also felt the urgency to end the political and constitutional deadlock,” he said.

The meeting agreed to involve all political parties in the negotiations to end the ongoing political crisis in the country, concluding the talks as soon as possible for the larger national interest. The scope of talks will be widened by including other stakeholders in the negotiations in the coming days.