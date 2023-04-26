Imran claims plot was made to kill him at hospital

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has claimed that an attempt was made to poison him by injecting toxic material in his drips during his treatment at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in the aftermath of the GT Road life attempt.

He made the disclosures during a meeting with PTI workers at Zaman Park on Monday night which has raised more questions.

Imran was attacked on GT Road in November which left his legs injured following which he preferred to be hospitalised at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH). Later, he shifted to Zaman Park, Lahore, where he is now putting up for the last five months.

The security arrangements at the SKMCH were so secure that no unrelated person could even get close to the facility, making it practically impossible to manage entry into his room to access the drips and poison them.

However, if that actually happened, it would have been made possible in coordination and confidence of some key members of the SKMCH.

The timing of the disclosure is also very interesting. The reason for keeping this sensitive information under wraps for five months and bringing that to light can only be explained by the PTI chairman.

It is not also known if Imran got this conspiracy investigated to find out those behind it and if any action was taken against the perpetrators.

But the sticking questions still remains as to why he didn’t disclose this earlier.

Imran has always preferred to be treated by doctors at the SKMCH. In 2013, Imran had fallen from a lift during a public rally at Lahore and chose to remain admitted to this hospital.