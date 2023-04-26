Only PTI can solve Pakistan’s problems: Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses party workers on the 27th foundation of his party in Lahore, on April 25, 2023. — Instagram/imrankhan.pti

LAHORE: Launching the election campaign of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on the eve of its 27th Foundation Day, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday promised to make Pakistan an investor-friendly country once his party forms the government again.

Addressing his supporters through video link on the occasion of the party’s 27th Foundation Day, Imran Khan said the party would celebrate its next Foundation Day while in power. The PTI chairman said that no investor was ready to invest in Pakistan due to the corruption of mafias. He said former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa gave an NRO to these corrupt leaders who had already caused huge losses to Pakistan.

He said 0.9 million people, including professionals, had left Pakistan due to the prevailing circumstances caused by the present rulers who themselves had received an NRO to protect the looted Rs1,100 bn. Imran Khan went on to say that 27 years ago when he founded the PTI, his purpose was to put the country on the track of justice like Britain.

Citing the example of Great Britain, Imran Khan said that no one could even think of committing corruption because the system of that country never encouraged this menace. He said the police of that country could not even think of violating the law whereas here, this force was used to target opponents. He said a British policeman was suspended for using a stick against a dog but here, the local police was involved in oppression.

He added when the PTI was launched 27 years ago, people used to make fun of them and many who were with them at the time of its launching in 1996 left us. In the 1997 general elections, we could not win a single seat and in 2008 when PTI decided to boycott the polls, many more left it. The PTI, he said, became a real game changer after 2010 when a bulk of politicians called ‘electables’ who were tired of siding with the PMLN and PPP supported the PTI.

In the 2013 general elections, Imran said the PTI won a good number of seats but the then establishment rigged the polls in favour of PMLN. He further said the PTI protested strongly and demanded to review the result of four NA constituencies which was done with delay and rigging was proven there.

He said in Britain, such an injustice was impossible and said just because of justice, the western countries were ahead of us. The PTI chairman stated that Pakistan could only make progress if justice was delivered to the masses and this was the basis of PTI’s foundation 27 years ago.

Imran urged his supporters to defeat the mafias who had plundered national wealth. He said the country could only prosper if investors and businessmen spent their capital without fear. He said PTI would ensure an atmosphere favourable for investment.

Imran also lauded Chief Justice of the Supreme Court for taking a firm stand and grilled his critics. He said Nawaz Sharif left the country whenever he feared his corruption would be traced, whether it was the era of Pervez Musharraf or that of PTI. Imran Khan urged his supporters to defeat the corrupt elements through the power of the ballot.

The PTI chairman said it was his right to get the FIR of the attack on him registered but it was not done. He said he knew the three persons who attacked him and the role of an officer in the incident.

Over the rigging issue, Imran said the PTI passed a bill for Electronic Voting Machines but that law was repealed by the new government as it could not afford fair polls.