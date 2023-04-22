Govt offices deserted even before designated holidays

PESHAWAR: The government offices wore a deserted look on Thursday as the employees left for hometowns even before five days designated holidays for the Eidul Fitr, complained citizens.

The government had issued a notification wherein five days— 21st to 25th of April (Friday to Tuesday) — were announced as official holidays enabling the employees to celebrate the festival. But most of the government employees from other districts left the provincial metropolis for native towns by applying for one-day leave.

The premature departure of the employees gave a deserted look to the Civil Secretariat and other government departments. The Civil Secretariat has thousands of government employees, mostly the clerical staff.

Apart from the secretariat, the departments whose working was affected included Education, Health, Prisons and scores of others. This left the citizens disappointed who wanted services from government officials.

The attendance at schools, both private and public ones, remained thin as well as the kids from other towns left Peshawar with families to reach well in time their destinations.A great rush of people was seen at the bus terminals located on Grand Trunk Road, Charsadda Road and Kohat Road.

Most people were seen scrambling to get tickets to take buses and coaches to hometowns. Maximum rush of travelers was seen at the main bus stand housed in Old Haji Camp and the one located at Qadirabad, near Gulbahar on the GT Road.Those failing to get tickets for buses and coaches turned to privately-run cabs which normally take four passengers at fares higher than those charged by buses and coaches.