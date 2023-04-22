Tourists urged to follow traffic rules in Murree

Rawalpindi: Senior Traffic Officer (STO) Munir Ahmed Hashmi urged tourists to follow traffic rules to avoid traffic congestion and road mishaps during Eidul Fitr holidays while visiting Murree. The STO also inspected traffic arrangements over there and said, "Uninterrupted flow of traffic in Murree and providing the best traffic facilities to tourists is the top priority.”
