CM orders removal of DPO Gujrat over incident of police brutality

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed to remove the DPO Gujrat over the incident of police brutality. He has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala and directed to hold an investigation along with departmental action against those responsible for torturing an accused in custody.
Expressing his concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Mandi Bahauddin, the chief minister has also directed the immediate removal of the DPO. It is worth noting that in the past two months alone, 24 people have lost their lives in different incidents in Mandi Bahauddin, yet the police have failed to make any progress in solving these cases or making arrests.
LAHORE:A suspected robber was killed in a police encounter in Nawab Town on Friday. Allegedly, three suspects were...
Rawalpindi:Senior Traffic Officer Munir Ahmed Hashmi urged tourists to follow traffic rules to avoid traffic...
‘Meri Zindagi’ is a witty collection of poetry written by Shazia Akhtar that encourages reflections on joy and its...
Rawalpindi:Thousands of passengers left the city for their hometowns one day before Eid to spend this auspicious...
LAHORE:Nishter Colony police on Friday have arrested two suspects who tortured a youth. The victim Ramish had come to...
Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi Waste Management Company on Thursday kicked off Eidul Fitr’s cleanliness drive to keep the...