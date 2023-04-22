CM orders removal of DPO Gujrat over incident of police brutality

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed to remove the DPO Gujrat over the incident of police brutality. He has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala and directed to hold an investigation along with departmental action against those responsible for torturing an accused in custody.

Expressing his concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Mandi Bahauddin, the chief minister has also directed the immediate removal of the DPO. It is worth noting that in the past two months alone, 24 people have lost their lives in different incidents in Mandi Bahauddin, yet the police have failed to make any progress in solving these cases or making arrests.