Rs0.8m looted from goldsmith in Khairpur

SUKKUR: Robbers looted Rs0.8 million from a goldsmith in district Khairpur on Thursday. The robbers held goldsmith Jataindhar hostage at gunpoint near Phool Bagh Khairpur and took away cash of Rs0.8m.

In another incident, the robbers intercepted the commuters on National Highway Therhi in Khairpur and robbed them of cash, mobile phones, clothes and other valuables. The commuters said they were returning to their homes after Eid shopping from Sukkur. They demanded recovery of their valuables and action against the robbers. Meanwhile, the robbers looted away Rs0.4 million, laptop and mobile phone from medical store owner Mahesh Kumar in Kandhkot. The victim demanded recovery of his valuables and strict action against the culprits.