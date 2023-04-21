LHC links actions of JIT on Zaman Park to court decision

LAHORE: A larger bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday linked the actions of the joint investigation team, investigating the Zaman Park violence cases, to the court decision.

As the hearing began, the PTI counsel argued that the Constitution does not empower a caretaker government to form any JIT. The counsel clarified that their stance was not to impede the investigation but to challenge the JIT’s formation, which they consider illegal and unlawful, by the caretaker government.

The counsel also mentioned that the superior courts had previously emphasised the caretaker governments’ powers. However, the Punjab AG argued that the Constitution allows the caretaker government to form a JIT and that it could obtain permission for its formation through its cabinet.

Justice Tariq Saleem inquired why the caretaker government could not form a JIT when it has the power to look into security matters. In response, the PTI counsel argued that there is a difference between an elected and a caretaker government and questioned why the term “caretaker” is used in the Constitution if there is no distinction. After hearing the arguments, the court adjourned the matter, linking it to a court decision.