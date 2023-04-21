Judiciary can interpret but not rewrite Constitution: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. —AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the Constitution has its roots in parliament and according to the world-recognised concept, the judiciary can only interpret the law and cannot rewrite it.

“It does not happen anywhere in the world that a court issues a stay order against a legislation which is still in the making,” the prime minister, while addressing the launch of the 1973 Constitution mobile application, said.

Urging the judiciary to reassess its role and become the protector of the Constitution, Shehbaz Sharif said it was time for the state institutions to get united for upholding the Constitution and keeping the national interest supreme.

The prime minister said the 1973 Constitution was the result of hard toil of politicians from all backgrounds, who arrived at a consensus in the formulation of the sacred document. He recalled that veteran politicians of their times, including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Mufti Mehmood, Khan Abdul Wali Khan and several others, rose above their political differences to write a Constitution that acted as a binding force for the federation.

He said although politicians made mistakes in the past, it was time to rectify them, adding that they have learnt lessons from mistakes making efforts to take Pakistan out of problems. “Great people learn from their mistakes and hold the national interest high,” he said.

Shehbaz said the government took over in difficult times, however, it would not hesitate in protecting the State and the Constitution. The prime minister also termed the decision to include the 1973 Constitution in the syllabus of schools and colleges as remarkable. He said the young generation would learn about the Constitution and healthy academic debates would be held in educational institutions.

The prime minister also felicitated the parliamentarians, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on the launch of the Constitution 1973 mobile application.

In connection with the golden jubilee of the country’s Constitution 1973, the mobile application has been developed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Nadra. The application will act as a digital source to help raise awareness among the general public about the 1973 Constitution.

Meanwhile, a high-level consultative meeting of the ruling alliance was held here on Wednesday evening with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair to discuss the country’s overall situation and future strategy on constitutional and legal matters.

The meeting, after consultation on their already stated stance of holding general elections on the same day under the caretaker governments, unanimously decided to convene a meeting of the leaders of ruling alliance after Eidul Fitr so that consultation with all the political parties within and outside the parliament could be taken to the next stage and reach a consensus to finalise the procedure in that respect.

The meeting clarified that with the constitution of a committee by the prime minister, consultation within the ruling parties for holding elections was already underway whereas the meeting between PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also part of that process. The meeting of Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also a part of the consultative process, a press statement issued after the meeting said.

The meeting reiterated that the ruling alliance believed in the Constitution, democracy and the people’s constitutional right to vote, and had full conviction on holding elections. “As politicians, we neither closed doors of dialogue for anyone, nor any democracy-lover can do it.

“Right from the offer of the charter of the economy to every stage till now, the coalition government had expressed its willingness for a serious and meaningful dialogue within the constitutional parameters. Ensuring free, fair and impartial elections was a basic constitutional requirement,” the press statement said.

The meeting reiterated its commitment that all those requirements of elections should be ensured, due to which the election results are acceptable to all political parties and the country did not face the situation of any political instability, causing irreparable loss to the national and economic interests of the state.

In another development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned the Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al Sabah to extend his best wishes and warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. PM recalled the historical brotherly ties between the two countries and reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to fortify the fraternal ties by transforming them into a mutually-rewarding economic relationship. PM Nawaf warmly reciprocated the prime minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed best wishes for the people of Pakistan.

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations. Both leaders agreed to celebrate it in a befitting manner with the aim of further solidifying the bilateral ties in all areas of mutual interest. Also, the prime minister phoned Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said, to extend his best wishes and warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister highlighted the immense potential with regard to further strengthening the brotherly relations, especially in strategic, economic and trade spheres. Referring to the historic fraternal ties between Pakistan and Oman, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need for enhancing institutional and economic linkages between the two maritime neighbours.

The Sultan warmly reciprocated the prime minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed best wishes to the people of Pakistan. Both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to work closely towards further broadening bilateral relations with a view to achieving common objectives and aspirations of the people of the two countries.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation of the country. The defence minister also briefed the prime minister about matters relating to his ministry.

Similarly, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and presented him with a donation cheque of Rs8 million for the PM’s Relief Fund for Earthquake Victims of Turkiye and Syria. The minister presented the donation cheque on behalf of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industries. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was also present.