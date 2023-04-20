Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the launching ceremony of Constitution Mobile App in Islamabad on April 20, 2023. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the judiciary can only interpret the law, but cannot re-write it.

The premier, while addressing the launch of the 1973 Constitution mobile application, lamented that Pakistan was currently at the crossroads of constitutional challenges, which required a sense of wholeness to be demonstrated by the state institutions.

“It is time for the state institutions to get united for upholding the Constitution and keeping the national interest supreme,” he said.

Recalling the April 13 directives of the Supreme Court, the premier said: “It does not happen anywhere in the world that a court issues a stay order against a legislation which is still in the making.”

On April 13, an eight-member larger bench of the top court ordered that even if the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 received the assent of the president, the bill would not be acted upon in any manner till further order.

PM Shehbaz urged the judiciary to reassess its role and become the protector of the Constitution.



The prime minister said the 1973 Constitution was the result of the hard toil of politicians from all backgrounds, who arrived at a consensus in the formulation of the sacred document.

He recalled that veteran politicians of their times including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Mufti Mehmood, Khan Abdul Wali Khan and several others rose above their political differences to write a constitution that acted as a binding force for the federation.

He said although politicians made mistakes in the past, it was time to rectify them.

“We have indeed learned a lesson and we are making efforts to take Pakistan out of these problems,” he said, adding that “great people learn from their mistakes and hold the national interest high.”

PM Shehbaz said the government took over in a difficult time; however, added that it would not hesitate in protecting the state and the Constitution.

The premier launched the "Constitution Mobile App" in Islamabad on Thursday terming it a “great moment” as now the constitution will be accessed through a mobile application.

He said it will provide awareness to the youth and citizens of the country about the constitution.