Punjab Assembly election: ECP didn’t file any review petition in SC, says spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday said it had not filed any review petition in the Supreme Court on the general election to the Punjab provincial assembly.
“The media reports that the Election Commission has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court regarding the Punjab provincial assembly elections are false. The ECP has not taken any such decision,” a spokesman of the commission said. Earlier, the ECP had extended the timings for submission of party tickets and allotment of symbols to contesting candidates for Punjab Assembly elections till 12:00 am Thursday.
The provincial election commissioner and all the Returning Officers (ROs) were informed about the development.
SANAA: At least 85 people were killed and over 300 injured in a crush at a charity distribution event in war-torn...
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eidul Fitr on Friday as the Shawwal moon has been sighted in the kingdom.The...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will perform commissioning of power supply for Balochistan’s coastal areas,...
RAWALPINDI: Severe hailstorm accompanied by an unprecedented blitz of repeated rain showers resulted in the...
KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday pressed Nato to invite Ukraine to join the military...
SWITZERLAND: Drugmaker BeiGene Ltd said on Thursday the experimental drug it is developing with Swiss firm Novartis AG...