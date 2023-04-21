Punjab Assembly election: ECP didn’t file any review petition in SC, says spokesperson

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside Pakistan's election commission building in Islamabad on August 2, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday said it had not filed any review petition in the Supreme Court on the general election to the Punjab provincial assembly.

“The media reports that the Election Commission has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court regarding the Punjab provincial assembly elections are false. The ECP has not taken any such decision,” a spokesman of the commission said. Earlier, the ECP had extended the timings for submission of party tickets and allotment of symbols to contesting candidates for Punjab Assembly elections till 12:00 am Thursday.

The provincial election commissioner and all the Returning Officers (ROs) were informed about the development.