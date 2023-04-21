Saeed moves into pre-quarters of Rochester Proam

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Saeed Abdul moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the $5000 Rochester Proam in the United States on Thursday.

The 9/16 seed Saeed beat unseeded Juan Hernandez from Colombia 11-8, 11-9, 11-6 in 42 minutes in the first round. He will face seventh seed Diego Gobbi from Brazil in the pre-quarters. However, 9/16 seed Ahsan Ayaz was defeated by wildcard Mario Yanez from Mexico 12-14, 9-11, 6-11 in 40 minutes.