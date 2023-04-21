Saeed moves into pre-quarters of Rochester Proam

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Saeed Abdul moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the $5000 Rochester Proam in the United States on Thursday.
The 9/16 seed Saeed beat unseeded Juan Hernandez from Colombia 11-8, 11-9, 11-6 in 42 minutes in the first round. He will face seventh seed Diego Gobbi from Brazil in the pre-quarters. However, 9/16 seed Ahsan Ayaz was defeated by wildcard Mario Yanez from Mexico 12-14, 9-11, 6-11 in 40 minutes.
ADELAIDE: LIV Golf boss Greg Norman said Thursday he had never discussed human rights with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed...
BARCELONA: Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised into the last 16 of the Barcelona Open on Wednesday with a straight-sets win...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the $10,000 Atlanta Open in the USA on...
LONDON: Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy says Harry Kane can still fulfil his ambition of winning a trophy with the club...
KARACHI: Pakistan's promising cyclist Sumaira has joined world's popular training camp in the World Cycling Centre in...
LONDON: Sheffield United are one win away from a return to the Premier League after Luton were held 1-1 at...