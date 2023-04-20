Gandapur handed over to Lahore police for one day

BAKKAR: A court in Bhakkar on Wednesday handed over PTI leader and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur to Lahore police on a one-day transit remand.

Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Asif Niaz pronounced the decision reserved earlier on Wednesday. A team of Lahore police arrived in Bhakkar on Wednesday to take Ali Amin Gandapur into custody from the local police. Gandapur was wanted by Lahore police too. In a terrorism case, Lahore police had already completed all the arrangements and paperwork for demanding the transit remand of Gandapur from a local court in Bhakkar.

On Wednesday morning, Gandapur was produced in the Bhakkar court amid tight security where Judge Asif Niaz granted him bail in one case, directing the PTI leader to submit a Rs 50,000 surety bond. Judge Asif Niaz announced the decision in the case about to Gandapurs resorting to firing on the Dagal police checkpoint.

Though the Bhakkar police sought physical remand of Gandapur, Judge Asif Niaz decided otherwise.

Lawyers of the PTI legal team were also present in the court and demanded the dismissal of the case from the court.