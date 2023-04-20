Time proves Nawaz victimised: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: PMLN Senior Vice President and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz Wednesday said truth could never be hidden or suppressed and time had also proved that Nawaz Sharif’s trial was nothing but victimization.

“A drama was staged with the Pakistani nation and time also proved that the trial of Nawaz Sharif was nothing but victimization,” Maryam said while talking to renowned scholar Professor Sajjad Qamar in Madina who presented his book on Nawaz Sharif’s trial and facts behind the whole exercise. Terming Nawaz an asset for the country and the nation, she said falsehood was also short-lived as was obvious from the facts, which later came out of his trial and conviction.

Professor Sajjad also proposed some media strategies to the PMLN leader, saying a forum of young columnists and writers should be created to promote a narrative based on truth and facts.

“There is a need to highlight the achievements of Nawaz Sharif like CPEC on regular basis and courts should also expose elements who stabbed the nation in the back and derailed the progress,” he said.