Corporate farming by army: LHC moved for vacating stay on land transfer

LAHORE: The Punjab government has moved the Lahore High Court for vacating a stay order against handing over of 45,000 acres of land to the Pakistan Army for ‘corporate agriculture farming’.

The government, in its petition, contended that the court granted the stay without hearing the government. It said the land approval was given with the cabinet’s consent.

The allocation of land to the army was to address the issue of food security and environmental sustainability, it said.