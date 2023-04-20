Bank looted in Miranshah

MIRANSHAH: Armed robbers looted Rs7 million from a commercial bank here on Wednesday, sources said.
The sources said that a group of armed robbers stormed the branch of a bank in Miranshah, headquarters of North Waziristan tribal district, and took the staff, including its manager hostage at gunpoint. The armed men collected Rs7 million from the cash counter and fled the scene unchallenged. The police registered a case and started an investigation.
