Section 144 imposed in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The district administration has clamped Section 144 and banned one-wheeling, festive firing and swimming and bathing in canals and rivers on the eve and during Eidul Fitr.
According to a notification issued from the deputy commissioner office, the ban on the one-wheeling on motorcycles, festive firing and swimming and bathing in canals and rivers and sailing in boats without lifejackets would remain in place for one week and one month respectively to prevent any untoward incident during Eid holidays and so on.
Besides ban on display of arms, there would also be a complete ban on the sale and purchase of toy-guns and use of vehicles with tinted glasses and without number plates. The violators would be proceeded against as per Section 188.The notification said that the decision would help save lives of people as in the past several people were killed and injured due to stray bullets in the district.
