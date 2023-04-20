Iftar with orphan children

Islamabad: Akhuwat Foundation organised a community ‘iftar’ for more than 200 children of the SOS Children’s Village on Wednesday with the support of the PepsiCo Foundation. The Foundation strives to create meaningful impact for the people and communities serves by extending access to the essential resources they need to grow, prosper, and thrive. Celebrating the spirit of giving back to communities in Ramadan, Mohammad Khosa, senior director Commercial and Corporate Affairs attended the event with employees to share meals with the SOS community and spend time with them. Dr. Amjad Saqib, Founder and Executive Director of Akhuwat and Saba Faisal, National Director at SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan was also a present at the occasion.

The event was organised in Ramazan ‘Filling Hearts, Outside the Box’ community uplift initiative with support from the PepsiCo Foundation. Through this initiative, the company has disbursed food ration boxes across Pakistan with on-ground support from Akhuwat.

Another heartfelt component of this initiative was a Toy and Book Donation Drive through which PepsiCo employees donated toys and books, which were also gifted to the children residing in SOS Children’s Village at the community ‘iftar’ to brighten up their Eid. The colourful and vibrant event was filled with exciting child-friendly activities like face painting, storytelling, henna application, puppet and magic shows, and an art corner for budding artists.