Shaheens ready for Zimbabwe tour: Imran

KARACHI: Pakistan Shaheens captain and discarded Test opener Imran Butt has said that his charges are ready for the Zimbabwe tour.

“Yes we are ready for the tour,” Imran Butt told reporters here at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan Shaheens will be embarking on Zimbabwe tour after Eid-ul-Fitr where they will play two four-day matches and six 50-over matches from May 3-27.

Hussain Talat will be Imran Butt’s deputy on the tour. Aamir Jamal, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir, Sahibzada Farhan and Shahnawaz Dahani are the other prominent players in the squad.

“Here we trained for the red and white-ball cricket, the four-day and one-dayers. In the start we practised with the white-ball and also played scenario-based matches and everyone showed intent in both batting and bowling,” Imran said.

“And we also worked on skills and tried to cover the key areas. Then we came to the red ball and there too we worked on skills and the players and management are fully satisfied with the preparation,” he said.

Imran added that they also worked on fitness. “We also worked hard on enhancing fitness level. Because of Ramadan we kept strength and conditioning sessions after iftar. All players are fit and hopefully will be fitter on the tour,” he said.

Imran, who has the experience of playing in Zimbabwe, said that they tried to train keeping in view the conditions in Zimbabwe. “The conditions in Zimbabwe will be slightly different as weather there is a little bit different and will be a bit cooler than here. There the conditions are usually seaming and we tried to take that sort of feelings here by making wickets like that so that we don’t take time in adjustment after landing there,” Imran said.

He said that it is a golden opportunity for all those players who are knocking at the doors of Pakistan team and for those who aim to make a comeback. “It’s a good opportunity for the players to impress as they are one step away from Pakistan team. There is more white-ball cricket around the corner and some of our players who were in Pakistan team and some who have been at the fringes have a good opportunity to show they will be good for Pakistan team,” Imran said.

Imran said that both Shahnawaz Dahani and Mir Hamza are fit and will be playing on the tour.

He said he will be trying to share his experience of playing in Zimbabwe with the players in order to yield good results. “Yes I have the experience of playing in Zimbabwe and I will try to utilise it and share with the boys. Such tours are very important,” Imran said.