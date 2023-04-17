Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I have passed my MA English Literature & Linguistics from a well-reputed university in Pakistan with a CGPA of 3.2. I was thinking it would be a good idea to have your input/views on what I should do further. I mean should I study or get some job experience? (Tasmina Saleemuddin Rana, Faisalabad)

Ans: Dear Tasmina, the subject that you have chosen is a very emerging area, in other words you have bright chances whether you want to become a teacher etc. On the other hand, there are many types of specialist subject areas and research in linguistics. Many of these will offer you funding/scholarships and grants in foreign countries. It is up to you whether you would like to go for a job immediately or if your financial status allows you; you would like to study further. I wish you success in your career.

Q2: Dear sir, I am a regular reader of your column and a student of pre-medical. I have a lot of interest in Genetics but unfortunately, there is no scope of Genetics in Pakistan? I am also thinking of considering Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, Pathology or Biochemistry as my subjects. Do they have any scope in Pakistan? What kind of jobs can I get in Pakistan if I do a bachelors or masters in any of these subjects? Please guide me regarding my future study plans. (Sukina Saahir, Islamabad)

Ans: Dear Sukina, I was quite surprised to read your email identifying that Genetics in your view will have little scope in Pakistan. This is not true, in fact Genetics and all allied Biomedical Sciences including the specialisms that you have mentioned all have great scope in Pakistan and in the world generally. There is huge research going on in all the above areas that attract great funding for further opportunities.

Q3: Dear sir, I completed my BS in Computer Sciences in 2020. I wanted a good job according to my degree but after 2.5 years, I could not achieve this. I need an urgent job or any successful business. Kindly guide me about this. (Tasawwar Tahir Khan, Taxila Wah Cantt)

Ans: Dear Tasawwar, at times it takes a little longer than you expect to get a job. Hence you need to keep on searching and if you do not succeed, the best way is to take an internship paid or unpaid that will help you enter an organization and gain some experience. It may be possible that since you do not have any previous job experience or training, people are reluctant to hire you and an internship or training programme would help you understand the workplace and you may be able to develop a CV with some relevant experience which will help you towards career opportunities.

Q4: Dear sir, I finished college this year. I tried in various institutes but in the end, I got admission in Computer Sciences in FAST University. I have not been able to blend in so much and I also attended classes of industrial engineering in UET but that didn't satisfy me as well. I am somewhat puzzled and therefore seek your guidance. With due respect, I hope you give me advice to the best of your knowledge. (Faiez Maalik, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Faiez, I would strongly recommend that you make up your mind and be serious about any of the areas that you have been given admission to pursue the degree programme. It is very common that one finds difficulties in initially adjusting himself in the new environment. However, both the areas of computing science or industrial engineering are interesting and exciting in addition to being emerging areas. I am sure once you have done a semester or two you would be in a better position to understand what is going around you and you will be able to blend within your class, with your peers, and the opportunities associated with the subject that you take on.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).