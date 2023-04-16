Afghan FM likely to visit Pakistan next month

Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi. The News/file

ISLAMABAD: Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi is expected to visit Islamabad in the first week of next month, local media reported.

Sources said that Islamabad and Kabul are currently in contact with each other to finalise the date for the visit of the Taliban chief diplomat.

Muttaqi will lead an Afghan delegation and is also expected to meet Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Border and regional situation is likely to be discussed during the meeting.