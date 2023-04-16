Swabi robbery: Police say accused arrested in injured condition

SWAB: The police here on Saturday claimed to have arrested a robber in injured condition after an encounter in the district.

District Police Officer (DPO) Najamul Hussain said that an accomplice of the accused managed to escape from the spot. He said it was a challenge for the police to arrest the accused, who had snatched Rs3.7 million from a money changer at gunpoint in the main bazaar in Topi Tehsil on March 20.

The official said the police were conducting raids to arrest the fleeing accomplice of the accused. The DPO said that acting on a tip-off about the presence of the two robbers at Batakara area near the Indus River, the police conducted a raid to arrest the accused, who opened fire on the raiding party.

He said the police also returned the fire in which the accused Hazrat Hussain belonging to Tordher sustained injuries and was subsequently arrested in the injured condition while his accomplice managed to escape.

The DPO said the arrested accused had previously languished in jails on several occasions in connection with robberies, murders, attempted murder, kidnapping, thefts, extortion and other heinous crimes and possession of illegal weapons.