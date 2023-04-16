ICT police equipped with latest technology

Islamabad: The Federal Capital Police have been equipped with jammer machines, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) vehicles, communication system linked with Safe City Project and other technology involved for performing effective and aggressive policing to meeting the existing challenges being faced by the law enforcement agencies, sources placed at relevant sections told ‘The News’ when contacted.

“A level-headed strength of over 2,000 personnel have been added in the Islamabad police force, properly equipped with the obligatory technology,” the sources maintained, adding that the new recruitments would persist according to scheduled programme. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir confirmed the report when contacted to obtain his comments about the police feats during the prevailing situation.

“The government has accepted the demands of the Islamabad police to fill up the vacant seats with the approval of purchase of jammers and BDS vehicles and other technical prerequisite required for policing,” the IGP maintained, adding that the next and utmost priority is to promote and effectively design the intelligence led detection with the help of Safe City ventures and strengthen the forensic based investigation.

An efficient patrolling system comprising of male and female bike-riding cops, has been introduced to counter street crimes and snatching incidents roving all around the city, Akbar Nasir maintained.

The policing are being strengthened with adding up extra human resources and kitting out the strength by means of providing them scientific facilities and required technology to ensure result oriented productivity from the law enforcement agencies, pertinently, from the police force, the top cop stated.

The federal capital police department is facing dearth of manpower, an analyst attached with the precise wing of the Islamabad police said when contacted, saying that as a minimum count of 35,000 police strength is required to meeting multiple challenges being faced by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police establishment but in this critical stage when the police are fighting against the criminal gangsters and invaders of aggressive activists of a political party, actual count in all sections of the policing including Security Division, Operational Division, Headquarters and Traffic Division of the ICT Police is factually less than 10,000 personnel which cannot meet the challenges hitting from multiple directions, the officer averred.

The police force, basically responsible for the protection of the lives and properties of the public, facing hard to fulfilling their task of heavy responsibilities of combating crime and fighting against terrorism, because of lack of resources and scientific technology “Policing are being strengthened with active crime prevention. Commitments to community policing and flexibility see variations within the police force when addressing evolving crime. Proactive conventional policing is based on traditional police practice, with the addition of technological advancements in intelligence-led policing,” the officer maintained.

Though, training and education are neglected aspect of the police structure as the police bosses avoid focusing on proper and comprehensive training covering all areas and features of policing due to certain reason including deficiency of manpower, but training, above all, is more important to build a strong foundation of cops and to develop their career according to the circumstantial requirements. However, the Islamabad police are acknowledging the importance of proper training of cops, have decided to prioritise the training and developed separate department of education and training under the supervision of an officer of the rank of deputy inspector general police.

“Police training may have different meanings to different people, but for an effective and efficient police, proper training is one of the most important areas which need commitment, interest and funds. Contrary to modern world, police training and education are the depressingly neglected aspects of police system in Pakistan. The current police training and education in Pakistan are not commensurate with the new challenges and complexity of crimes facing the police organisation. Even the police officers don't find themselves fully equipped, trained and competent to meet the challenges posed by the modern day serious and organised crimes. This situation demands a critical review of the existing system of police training and education in Pakistan,” sources attached with the police training centre, defined when asked.