SC rubbishes report on judges’ scuffle

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday termed false and malicious a report regarding an alleged altercation and scuffle between the judges of the Supreme Court during their walk in the evening the other day in Judges Colony Park.

In a statement issued here by the Public Relations Officer of the apex court Hina Firdous clarified that the report is false, mischievous and malicious stating that no such incident took place.

She said that the fake reporting about the judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan is a serious violation of the law and represents an effort by disaffected elements to diminish the dignity of the court and its members.

