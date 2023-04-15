UAE frees over 325 Pakistani prisoners, says envoy

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has released more than 325 Pakistani prisoners in the holy month of Ramazan on the special request of government of Pakistan, Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi revealed on Friday.

Speaking with The News, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi praised the UAE government specially the ruler of the emirates Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayeed Al Nahyan for his compassion and sympathy. The Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi arranged Iftar party for Pakistani professionals, including pilots, engineers, doctors, teachers, lawyers working in Abu Dhabi.

He stated that the diplomat mission had sent a request letter to the UAE authorities to release prisoners who were imprisoned for minor crimes now have been ordered to be released. He added that the Pakistani authorities were in touch with the UAE government to ensure that the process of repatriation is carried out smoothly. Faisal Tirmizi expressed a hope that the released Pakistani prisoners would be able to celebrate Eid with their families.

Moreover, the Ambassador of Pakistan Faisal Niaz Tirmizi also met the Pakistanis imprisoned in Watabah Jail in Abu Dhabi and broke fast with them. This is the first time after a long period that an ambassador of Pakistan posted in Abu Dhabi paid a special visit to the jail and discussed with the Emirati authorities to address the issues of Pakistanis imprisoned in Abu Dhabi jail.

He promised that the efforts are being made to provide legal services to Pakistanis, but there is still a lot of room for improvement. Addressing to the Pakistani community at the Iftar party, the Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said that the doors of the diplomatic mission are open for the Pakistani community and requested the lawyers to give assistance to the diplomatic missions in providing legal services while requesting the doctors to organize a free medical camp for the laborers in Abu Dhabi.

The doctors present at the event immediately responded to the offer of Pakistan Ambassador and vowed that the doctors in Abu Dhabi will organize a free medical camp for Pakistanis at the embassy.

The ambassador of Pakistan said that the community in Abu Dhabi should also come forward for the improvement of Pakistani schools so that the education quality of Pakistani schools can be improved.