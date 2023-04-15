‘NADRA urged to take leadership role in promoting open data’

Islamabad:The Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) has written to Tariq Malik, the chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), to request the development and publication of various types of reports on NADRA’s website to enhance public participation, says a press release.

In the letter, CPDI’s Executive Director, Mukhtar Ahmad Ali, expressed his appreciation for the excellent initiatives being taken under Malik’s leadership, such as the eHealth suite. He also acknowledged the reports already being shared on the NADRA website, such as the ‘Annual Report 2020’ and the ‘Voter Turnout Report for General Elections 2018.’

However, Ali emphasised the immense benefits of open data initiatives in increasing transparency and accountability in the public sector. He requested NADRA to consider publishing more reports on its website, including demographic reports, voter registration reports, health reports, education reports, and a disability trends report.

Demographic reports can help policymakers allocate resources to meet the needs of different age groups, genders, people with disabilities, and geographic areas. Voter registration reports can be instrumental in ensuring fair and transparent elections, and education reports can provide insight into enrollment rates, literacy levels, and the quality of education in different regions.

Meanwhile, a disability trends report can offer critical information on the prevalence and nature of disabilities in Pakistan, as well as the access to and quality of services and support available to people with disabilities.

Ali acknowledged that NADRA has a wealth of data and information that could be valuable to the public, policymakers, and researchers. By publishing these reports as open data, NADRA can increase transparency and accountability in the public sector, promote public participation, cultivate a culture of accountability, and ultimately improve the overall quality of life for the citizens of Pakistan.